Iran, Afghanistan provinces sign MoU

Deputy Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan province for economic affairs Mandana Zanganeh pointed to the good interactions between Iran and Afghanistan so far which makes both sides help each other.

The document signed by the two provinces will play major role in developing border trade between two countries, she added

If Iranian and Afghan provinces hold regular joint meetings, economic problems will be solved in the region, the Iranian official said.

Meanwhile, deputy governor of Nimruz province Abdolnabi Barahoie said thanks to interactions between two provinces, Milak border is of importance.

He noted that these meetings are aimed at uprooting border problems with Iran.

In the wake of signing the MoU, over 10 transit trucks resumed commute after 23 days stoppage at Milak border.

