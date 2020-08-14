Zarif: Lebanon's security is our security

"In Beirut today to express the solidarity of the people of Iran with all Lebanese, and to offer our readiness to help. This is a time to assist and facilitate - not to impose and dictate," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"We in the region are all in this together: Lebanon's security is our security," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Beirut late on Thursday for talks with senior Lebanese officials.

He had earlier held talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.

During his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab in Beirut Zarif said abusers of the explosion in Beirut port are seeking for instability in Lebanon.

He further expressed Iran’s readiness to help reconstruction of explosion-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Diab praised Iran’s offer of help and sympathy and outlined the urgent needs in medical field and also for reconstruction of Beirut.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish