Zarif hopes for stable situation in Lebanon

Zarif offered sympathy and solidarity with Lebanese president and people over recent explosion in Beirut port.

Extending congratulations on the 14th victory anniversary of Lebanese army and Hezbollah resistance movement in the 33-day war of 2006 against the Zionist Regime, Zarif described it as sign of Lebanese people’s overcome against difficulties.

He stressed continuation of Iran’s help to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Aoun appreciated Zarif for his solidarity with regard to Beirut explosion.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Beirut late on Thursday for talks with senior Lebanese officials.

He had earlier held talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.

