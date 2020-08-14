Zarif: Abusers of Beirut explosion incident after creating instability in Lebanon

Abusers of blast in Beirut port are those who do not want stability and unity in Lebanon, Zarif said.

Zarif underlined Iran’s support for those who were affected by Beirut accident and sympathized with Lebanese government and people.

Iranian top diplomat further expressed Iran’s readiness to help reconstruction of explosion-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Diab praised Iran’s offer of help and sympathy and outlined the urgent needs in medical field and also for reconstruction of Beirut.

He emphasized that Iranian government and people will stand by Lebanese who were affected by explosion.

In a separate meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri, Zarif voiced Iran’s readiness for cooperation with Lebanon in meeting Lebanon's demands.

He also expressed congratulations on the 14th anniversary of Lebanon’s victory in the 33-day war of 2006 against the Zionist Regime.

The Foreign Minister arrived in Beirut late on Thursday for talks with senior Lebanese officials.

Welcomed by Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, Zarif arrived in Lebanon to express solidarity with the Lebanese government and nation over the massive explosion in the capital.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on August 4, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) earlier reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

