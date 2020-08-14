Zarif: Exploiting Lebanon's situation for political aims inhumane

Speaking to reporters in Lebanon, Zarif said that people of Lebanon are to decide about their own future by themselves.

He said other countries, too, should not make their aid conditional on any development in Lebanon.

Iran will stand by Lebanese government and people, he said, stressing that Iran will support any decision made by Lebanese government and people.

Elaborating on the Thursday agreement between the Israeli regime and the United Arab Emirates, he described it as "painful" move which is considered a dagger in the back of Lebanon and other regional states.

Pointing to Iran’s capabilities in electricity, construction, pharmaceutical and medical fields, the Foreign Minister voiced readiness to help reconstruct and remove the damages caused in Beirut explosion.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe appreciated Iran’s sympathy with Lebanese people and government which was conveyed in the early hours of the deadly accident.

He conferred with Zarif over Lebanon's needs in current situation.

Zarif also expressed congratulations over the 14th victory anniversary of Lebanese army and Hizbullah resistance movement in the 33-day war of 2006 against the Zionist Regime.

The top diplomat arrived in Beirut late on Thursday for talks with senior Lebanese officials.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish