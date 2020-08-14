Russian envoy: JCPOA commission to meet soon

In his twitter page on Friday, he wrote that "The next meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA can be convened soon. Participating states have a lot of topics for discussion, including in the light of US threats to trigger snapback in an attempt to restore previous #UN #sanctions against #Iran."

Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union had commented on the letter by the Iranian Foreign Ministry about the non-commitment of the European countries to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said the next meeting of the JCPOA commission will be held as soon as trips will be possible.

In a statement on July 4, the EU Foreign Policy chief also said he believed the JCPOA is an historic achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation contributing to regional and global peace and security.

He said "The Joint Commission, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement under the terms of the JCPOA, has met since 2016 to discuss the implementation of the JCPOA and address pertinent issues brought to the attention of the Coordinator by any participant.

As we approach the fifth anniversary of the JCPOA, I should like to take this opportunity to recall the importance of the agreement. The JCPOA is an historic achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation contributing to regional and global security. I remain determined to continue working with the participants of the JCPOA and the international community to preserve it."

