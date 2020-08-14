Iran Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime's defeat sure to happen

Expressing congratulations to the nation, government, army, and the Secretary-General of the Hizbullah Resistance Movement, the statement said that the great victory, which came thanks to the unity among various groups and Lebanese empathy, brought stability, security, and dignity to Lebanon as well as the region.

The resilience of the Lebanese nation taught a lesson to the aggressors and their terrorist supporters, which protects Lebanon from the threats and aggression of the fake Zionist regime, it underlined.

The 33-day war symbolized the power of the people who stood up against the regime, the statement underscored, adding that the Lebanese nation will always remember this victory and will not allow the security, independence, and sovereignty of the country to be misused by the enemies and will pass through the current crisis relying on unity and empathy.

Iran has always stood with the Lebanese nation and government, and will remain so, it noted.

The visit of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Lebanon is being made on a great occasion to promote constructive relations between two countries and to continuously support the government, nation, army, and resistance of Lebanon, it stated.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish