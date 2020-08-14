Pakistani nation celebrates 73rd Independence Day amid Covid-19

As the coronavirus pandemic has affected traditional and national celebrations across the globe, the government of Pakistan has urged the people to strictly follow precautionary measures against Covid-19 while celebrating Independence Day.

The day began with a thirty-one salute in the capital, followed by twenty-one gun salute in all four provincial capitals.

Pakistan got independence and was declared a sovereign nation following the end of the British rule on 14th August 1947.

Pakistan came into existence as a result of a movement under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Special prayers were offered for the prosperity, integrity and solidarity of the country and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

The main flag hoisting ceremony has been held in Islamabad, where President Dr. Arif Alvi hoisted the national flag.

While addressing the ceremony Dr. Arif Alvi called upon every Pakistani to stand firm and work for the progress and prosperity of the country and stand united to meet the challenges being confronted by the nation.

Highlighting the nation's past achievements, the President said we have overcome the menaces of terrorism and extremism.

He said Pakistan has largely controlled the Coronavirus pandemic as a result of its effective smart lockdown strategy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the occasion has said that Pakistan in the past seven decades confronted multiple internal and external challenges with resilience. He stressed upon the nation to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a special video message in the Urdu language has congratulated Pakistani people on the occasion of the country’s 73rd Independence Day.

He said that the history of Pakistan proves that the people of Pakistan have deep faith in Islam. He said that Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan as an independent state.

The ambassador reiterated his resolve to work together to further deepen and strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, all the major public and private buildings, roads and avenues have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of the national leaders and banners.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are also broadcasting special transmissions on the Independence Day.

Change of guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore.

At the stroke of midnight, firework displays light skies across the country as the nation started Independence Day celebrations. Fireworks were also held in all major cities of the country to observe the day.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish