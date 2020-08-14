Iran-made Remdesivir suitable to seek foreign markets, official says

The company is ready to mass-produce the drug after approval by the Food and Drug Administration, he noted.

The Iranian medicine will be available to the local hospitals following its mass production, he underlined.

Due to severe side effects, the drug should be prescribed by specialists and the medicine should be only used in the hospitals of the country, he pointed out.

Providing internal needs is our priority, which by obtaining the necessary permits, we pave the way for exporting the product, the CEO of the company Saeed Maleki said.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish