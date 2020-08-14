Aug 14, 2020, 10:49 AM
Iran-made Remdesivir suitable to seek foreign markets, official says

Tehran, Aug 14, IRNA – Medicine named Remdesivir produced by an Iranian knowledge-based company can be exported to the foreign market, Director of Health  Technology  Development  Office in the Iranian  Ministry of  Health and  Medical  Education Hossein Vatanpour said on Friday.

The company is ready to mass-produce the drug after approval by the Food and Drug Administration, he noted.

The Iranian medicine will be available to the local hospitals following its mass production, he underlined.

Due to severe side effects, the drug should be prescribed by specialists and the medicine should be only used in the hospitals of the country, he pointed out.

Providing internal needs is our priority, which by obtaining the necessary permits, we pave the way for exporting the product, the CEO of the company Saeed Maleki said.

