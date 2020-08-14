Minister: "Deal of Century" now reduced to trivial agreement

The Minister in a twitter post early Friday morning commented on the normalization of ties between the UAE and the Zionist regime and said "they were reduced from "Deal of Century" to give consent to a trivial agreement namely the recognition of Israel by the UAE!!! A mountain which gave birth to a tiny mouse!"

The US, the UAE and the Zionist regime in a joint statement on Thursday, announced the official establishment of ties between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

The statement claimed the Zionist regime will stop annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in return for the normalization of ties with the UAE.

It also termed the deal as a "historic" agreement which would reinforce peace in the Middle East region.

Critics see the agreement as an attempt by the US President Donald Trump to save his ailing presidential campaign against the Democrat candidate Joe Biden.



