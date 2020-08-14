Iran condemns UAE act of establishing ties with Zionist regime

In a statement early Friday, the ministry voiced strong condemnation to the UEA decision to set up diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime of Israel and termed it as a strategic act of idiocy by Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which will undoubtedly result in the further invigoration of the axis of resistance in the region.

The statement further stressed that the oppressed nation of Palestine as well as other freedom-seeking peoples worldwide will never forgive the sin of normalization of the ties with the occupier and bloodthirsty regime of Israel and also the act of those who approve and cooperate with its crimes.

Undoubtedly, the statement further read, the innocent bloods shed during the past seven decades of resistance to free the sacred land of Palestine which is Muslims' first Qibla will sooner or later take those that betrayed the Palestinian cause by the throat.

It also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers as dangerous Abu Dhabi's act of normalizing ties with the fabricated, illegitimate and anti-human regime of Israel, and warns the Zionist regime against any kind of meddling in the Persian Gulf region's equations.

The UAE administration and all other governments which approve of this move should be ready to take the responsibility of all the consequences of such a measure, the statement added.

The Iranian foreign ministry's statement also noted that the history will definitely demonstrate how this strategic mistake by the Zionist regime and the dagger which stabbed both the Palestinian nation and the Muslim peoples in the back will backfire and further strengthen the resistance axis by enhancing unity and solidarity against the Zionist regime and the backward governments in the region.

In the end, the statement advised those rulers who, from inside their glass castles, hatch plots against the Palestinians and other regional oppressed nations including Yemen to regain consciousness and stop erring in distinguishing between friends and foes.

The US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a "historic" deal brokered by his government between the Zionist regime and the UAE which he said would lead to full normalization of ties between the two.

Critics see the deal as the latest attempt by Trump to save his presidential campaign against the Democrat Joe Biden.

