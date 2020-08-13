Iran’s ‘Wooden Sword’ grabs award from Stockholm Int’l Monthly Award

The final winner among 12 top ones will receive cash prize and the statue.
Karaj, Aug 14, IRNA – Iranian short film ‘Wooden Sword’ directed by Sousan Salamat and Behzad Alavi in its eighth presence in international events won award from Stockholm International Monthly Award in Sweden.
The final winner among 12 top ones will receive cash prize and the statue.
‘Wooden Sword’ had earlier participated in ‘First-Time Filmmaker Sessions’ and some other prestigious international events.
