Iran hails Russia’s success in making COVID19 vaccine

According to Russian media, Jalali said Iran has done research for producing vaccine in line with fighting COVID19 since the beginning of the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Referring to cooperation between Iran and Russia in fighting the coronavirus, he said Iran not only welcomes Russia’s success but also believes that the international community should welcome it too.

He noted that Iran hails any achievement by any country which would result in finding vaccine or drug for removing the deadly virus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish