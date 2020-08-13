Russian official terms US attempt to revise UNSCR 2231 as unjustifiable

"The US attempts to revise the provisions of UNSC Resolution 2231 on restrictions on arms trade with #Iran are counterproductive and unjustifiable," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

"The real way to strengthen stability in P.Gulf is to launch direct dialogue aimed at establishing collective security in the region," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US proposed resolution for extension of arms embargo on Iran will not receive vote as the United States has no right to invoke "Snapback" mechanism.

“Snapback” is terminology in the context of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The UNSCR 2231 made the context of the JCPOA into law. The United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 violating the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the International Law.

"The US is no longer a member of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as it withdrew from the international agreement in May 2018, so it cannot use the snapback mechanism according to the acknowledgment of some American officials," Zarif added.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that the US has failed to arrive at a global consensus against Iran.

Through its furtive efforts to change a five-paper resolution to just five lines, the US insults the wisdom of members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the foreign minister said.

