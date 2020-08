During his visit to Beirut, Zarif is expected to meet with Lebanese officials to confer on the massive explosion in that country.

Also, the top diplomat will review Iran’s aid to the country in the wake of the tragedy.

Earlier, the high-profile diplomat attended Lebanon’s Embassy in Tehran to sign a memorial book in the honor of the victims of a devastating blast in the Lebanese capital.

