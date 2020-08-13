VP: Anti-Iran sanctions imposed by US mere failure

The official made the remarks in a meeting in the Mazandaran Province of Iran, adding that the US was after stopping economic and infrastructure programs in the country, but to no avail.

Despite severe sanctions and the closure of all means of banking exchange and currency transfer, the country's development and economic programs have continued, he further noted.

He hailed the Iranian nation for being resistant in hard times, noting that the Iranian could counteract the imposed sanctions through relying on resistance.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish