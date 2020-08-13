Aug 13, 2020, 2:34 PM
Iran Energy Ministry to open 200 projects within next six months

Tehran, Aug 13, IRNA – Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian announced on Thursday that his Ministry will inaugurate196 projects worth 34,000 billion tomans by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (will end on March 20, 2021).

Ardakanian made the remarks at the opening ceremony of two big development projects in two border provinces in west of the country.

About the projects, Ardakanian said they will lead to four times rise in agricultural products.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated two big projects on soil and water, as well as modern irrigation systems, in Ilam and Kermanshah Provinces in west of the country on Thursday.

To reduce the impacts of drought and to develop agriculture in those border provinces are among the aims behind implementation of the projects.

