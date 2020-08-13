Rouhani congratulates nation on opening of soil & water project in 40 years

Addressing the opening ceremony on the project through a video conference, the president said the project is a great development since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

During his remarks, the president appreciated staff of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad and Ministry of Energy and also contractors of the big project for their efforts.

Enemies thought in vain that they can bring the nation to their knees; meanwhile, weekly inauguration of projects in different parts of the country sends important signal to the US and the Zionist regime of Israel that the great Iranian nation is always a winner and resists against the problems, the president concluded.

President Rouhani inaugurated two big projects on soil and water, as well as modern irrigation systems, in Ilam and Kermanshah Provinces in west of the country on Thursday.

To reduce the impacts of drought and to develop agriculture in those border provinces are among the aims behind implementation of the projects.

