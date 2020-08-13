Aug 13, 2020, 12:57 PM
President Rouhani opens two development projects in west of Iran

Tehran, Aug 13, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated two big projects on soil and water, as well as modern irrigation systems, in Ilam and Kermanshah Provinces in west of the country on Thursdy.

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference today.  

To reduce the impacts of drought and to develop agriculture in those provinces are among the aims behind implementation of the projects.

In recent months, the Iranian president has opened several important and big projects across the country.

One of those important projects which opened on June 25 was the Shazand normal hexane unit which makes the country needless to import the item.

According to remarks made recently by Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh, 17 petrochemical projects are planned to be inaugurated up to the end of the Iranian year (will end on March 20, 2021).

