INSTEX should focus on fight against US illegal acts, Iran envoy says

Europe which is interested in the world of multilateralism should make more efforts to be faithful to its commitments and do its duties, Qasemi tweeted.

On the Wednesday telephone conversation between Iranian and French presidents, Qasemi said such phone call was a starting point for entering new periods of cooperation in line with reaching better mutual understanding, taking more effective efforts to ensure global peace and security and solving some regional problems.

The ambassador said conversations will be a good way to strengthen common viewpoints about different international questions.

"Experiences have well taught us" that the ideal way to serve common interests and develop cooperation in any area is "dialogue" and exchange of views, the ambassador wrote.

Touching upon the US destructive move to annihilate the 2015 landmark nuclear agreement, which as he said has been the most successful agreement of the 21st century, Qasemi said such move is an important question to which the European sides should pay attention.

US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the nuclear deal in May 2018.

Trump did so despite the world criticism over the issue.

Many world leaders believe that the international nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), should be kept alive.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish