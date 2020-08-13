Iran, Iraq vow to boost trade exchanges to $20b level

The meeting was held between Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and Iraqi minister of commerce in Baghdad late on Wednesday.

The two sides reviewed issues related to Iran's exports of gas and electricity to Iraq.

Also, the two officials underlined the importance of following up mutual agreements reached between the two countries previously, making investment in joint borders, facilitating trade exchanges and holding business exhibitions.

Iran and Iraq stressed enhancement of trade exchanges to the level of 20 billion dollars during the July visit of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi to Tehran.

