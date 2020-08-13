Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 13

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: US desperately needs support for its anti-Iran struggle

Iran’s foreign minister has said that the United States desperately needs to show support for its anti-Iran struggle so that it calls the personal position of the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) as a "regional consensus".

- Rouhani: US arms embargo push will hopefully fail

President Hassan Rouhani expressed "great hope" Wednesday that a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran will fail, warning of consequences if the UN Security Council backs it.

- Iran’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccines pass human trial phase: Health minister

A number of vaccines developed in Iran for the novel coronavirus have successfully passed the human tests and are ready for clinical trial, Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on Wednesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran warns of consequences if UN bows to US

Iran's president and foreign minister lashed out on Wednesday at a revised proposal by the US that would extend a UN arms embargo on Iran indefinitely, the latest in the Trump administration's maximum pressure policy against Iran.

- Iraq cancels Turkish minister’s visit over deadly drone strike

Iraq cancelled a visit by the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to the country, following condemnation of a Turkish drone strike in the Erbil province that killed two Iraqi border guards, according to an Iraqi Foreign Ministry statement.

- Asia’s World Cup qualifiers postponed to 2021

Qualifying matches in Asia for the 2022 Qatar World Cup have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement on Wednesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed

All Asian qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Designs from Iranian architects competing for Dezeen Awards 2020

Three projects by Iranian architects have been selected by the Dezeen Awards 2020 as the world’s most popular and influential architecture and design competition has announced its longlist.

- Rouhani, Macron hold phone talks on Lebanon

President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a telephone conversation discussing the situation in Lebanon, Alireza Moezi, Rouhani’s deputy head of communications, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank of Iran sees reason in Gov’t oil presale proposal

The governor of Central Bank of Iran has backed a government crude oil presale plan of action for domestic buyers, saying that it is one of the few government options to fund the budget deficit in a “healthy” manner.

- Tehran housing inflation at 46.4%

Tehran’s housing Consumer Price Index in the 12-month period ending July 21, which marks the end of the fourth Iranian month, increased by 46.4% compared with the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Statistical Center of Iran show.

- Tehran refinery enhancing gasoline quality to Euro 5

Tehran Oil Refinery will soon start producing gasoline compliant with Euro 5 emission standards, head of the refining company said.

