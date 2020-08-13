Indian Council for Cultural Relations grants award to Iranian artist

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations had held a competition named ‘United Against Corona’ to show its reaction to the outbreak of the virus and to offer its international solidarity.

According to the official website of the event artworks shortlisted after the first round of selection were displayed as an online exhibition.

After the evaluation by the final jury, winners were chosen in professional, amateur and children categories.

The Indian embassy in Tehran in its official Twitter account said that Zahra Takhan received her award from Indian Ambassador to Iran Dhamu Gaddam.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) was founded in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India’s first Education Minister.

Its objectives are to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India’s external cultural relations; to foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries; to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people, and to develop relations with nations.

