Qalibaf assured that Iranian and Syrian parliaments will continue strategic interactions in bilateral, regional and international fields.

He also stressed the importance of supporting economic cooperation by the two countries' parliaments.

Qalibaf conveyed his greeting to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

He wished health and success for Sabbagh, Syrian lawmakers and success for Syrian government and nation.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish