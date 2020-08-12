Rouhani: US not entitled to JCPOA mechanisms

The US has always sought to ruin the JCPOA, Rouhani said, terming the recent proposal of the country as opposed to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA.

According to the Resolution, arms embargo on Iran must be lifted as of October 18, he said, noting that if the US takes measures against it, that is the clear example of the violation of the Resolution.

The President underlined that the remaining participants to the JCPOA must live up to maintaining the JCPOA and the UNSC Resolution 2231.

The US is not entitled to use the mechanism of the JCPOA as the country has pulled out of the agreement for over 2 years.

The President also stressed the need for the European action to activate economic relations with Iran and to cooperate in the fight against coronavirus, terming the unlawful sanctions imposed on Iran as very ugly and opposed to international regulations and the 2005 World Health Organization's approvals.

It is very significant that every state helps the Lebanese judicial authorities find the main causes of the incident, he pointed out.

Lebanon needs a powerful government today, and the Lebanese parliament and all parties must take measures that are united to this end, he underscored.

French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, stated that "our view is completely different from the stance of the United States on the extension of Iran’s arms embargo and we have explicitly told them the fact.

With regard to the situation in Lebanon in the wake of last week's blast in Beirut, he called on Iran to help resolve the tragedy in Lebanon.

7129**2050

