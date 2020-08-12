COVID-19 kills 188 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that with the 188 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 18,988.

Some 2,510 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,089 of whom were hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 333,699 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 290,244 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,940 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 2,763,225 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

