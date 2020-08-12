"Kiarostami and His Missing Cane" best film at Greek festival

Produced by Behrouz Neshan, “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” depicts Kiarostami’s prospects to life and cinema in 90 minutes.

Before making the movie, Saani had written “Abbas Kiarostami and Lessons from Cinema” in Persian, which has been translated into few languages and published in Iran and the US.

The documentary had previously been shown at Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia and Green Mountain festival in the US. It has also won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

The festival focuses on documentaries showing documentaries from countries that have traditions, culture, customs, popular culture, and modern industrial civilization in common with Europe. With the coronavirus outbreak, the festival was held online with 173 Greek and foreign works.

“Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” will be shown in Iranian cinemas soon.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish