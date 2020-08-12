Aug 12, 2020, 1:33 PM
Zarif says US has no right to invoke "Snapback" mechanism

Tehran, Aug 12, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the US proposed resolution for extension of arms embargo on Iran will not receive vote as the United States has no right to invoke "Snapback" mechanism.

Its three European allies have already declared explicitly that the US cannot invoke the "Snapback" mechanism, Zarif told reporters after the cabinet session in Tehran this morning.

“Snapback” is a terminology in the context of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The UNSCR 2231 made the context of the JCPOA into law. The United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 violating the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the International Law.

