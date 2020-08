With 140 votes against, 104 votes in favor and 10 abstention, Modares Khiabani failed to receive vote of confidence from Majlis (Parliament) this morning.

Before the session, Majlis Speaker Mohhamad-Baqer Qalibaf announced that President Rouhani did not attend the parliament [to defend his proposed minister] upon a recommendation from the national taskforce on campaign against coronavirus pandemic.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish