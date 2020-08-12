Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 12

** IRAN DAILY

- Using the Security Council to destroy the Security Council

What we in Iran–the target of a vicious and indiscriminate sanctions regime—have seen from the current U.S. administration is quite straightforward: there is no grand vision for an alternative global community. The U.S.’ fickleness and unpredictability have nothing to do with masterful implementation of game theory. Rather whether it comes to its (mis)management of COVID19 at home or its undermining of peace and stability abroad, the current regime in Washington has no real plan except to frontally assault those who stand by the rule of law.

- Iran, Russia review bilateral cooperation, ways to tackle false propaganda by West

The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry and his Russian counterpart discussed ways to boost bilateral media cooperation and confront “unrealistic propaganda” made by Western states.

- Iran ready to be a sponsor of part of Afghan Gov’t-Taliban talks: Senior diplomat

Iran’s Foreign Ministry special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian pointed to a statement released by Afghanistan’s consultative Loya Jirga meeting for peace and voiced Iran’s readiness to be a sponsor of a part of negotiations between Kabul government and the Taliban.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Arrest of black woman galvanizes U.S. protesters

The arrest during a Portland, Oregon protest of a Black woman who became a leading activist in the racial justice movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago has galvanized local and national Black Lives Matter groups.

- Turkey ridicules Macron’s Lebanon visit as colonialism

Senior Turkish officials have mocked French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to Lebanon as a sign of colonialism and described him as "spoiled adolescent” who is trying to prove himself to the world, in remarks published on Tuesday.

- Esteghlal, Persepolis to face in Hazfi Cup semis

The two Iranian football powerhouses, Esteghlal and Persepolis, will lock horns in the semifinal of Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “A Smiling Banana” selected for IBBY 2021 Collection for Young People with Disabilities

The International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) has selected the Persian story “A Smiling Banana” for its 2021 Collection for Young People with Disabilities, the Children’s Book Council of Iran announced on Tuesday.

- Ivankovic denies claims he has received 60 percent of his salary from Persepolis

Former coach of Persepolis, Branco Ivankovic, says he has not received more than 30 percent of his unpaid salary from the Iranian club, contrary to what the club’s officials have claimed.

- Tehran advises PGCC not to obey U.S.

Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Tuesday that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council should not obey the United States whose presence in the region has brought nothing except instability.

