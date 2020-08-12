AEOI chief signs memorial book in honor of victims of human tragedy in Lebanon

In a meeting with Lebanon's ambassador to Iran Hassan Abbas, he sympathized with the Lebanese government and people, saying, "This unexpected and unbelievable incident that martyred more than 150 and injured 5,000, hurt the hearts of all of us."

Expressing special respect for the Lebanese nation and government, he said that the Lebanese nation is a science-loving, cultured and resilient nation with an ancient history.

Iran's government, as stated by the President Rouhani in the Cabinet, is ready to provide any assistance requested by the Lebanese government, Salehi said, noting that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is also ready to cooperate on supplying radio-pharmaceuticals and other required nuclear medicines and medical services to Lebanon.

