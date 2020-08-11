Aug 12, 2020, 12:06 AM
Iran's police ready for cooperation with ECO counterparts

Tehran, Aug 12, IRNA – Islamic Republic of Iran's Police is ready for any collaboration with police forces of ECO member-states in line with fighting transnational crimes, drug trafficking and development of police diplomacy.

Deputy Commander of Iran International Police Brigadier General Kazem Mojtabaei in a meeting with ECO Deputy Secretary General Jandos Asanov hailed good communications between Iranian police and ECO officials, saying that due to the current situation, conferences of border commanders and anti-narcotics officials of ECO member countries will be held in the format of video conference.

Expressing pleasure over the meeting, ECO official called for using capabilities of Iran's international police, and development of communication between the two sides in order to improve security mechanisms.

