Sanctions cannot suppress Iran's desire to be forerunner, official

Tehran, Aug 11, IRNA - Deputy Head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezzi said on Tuesday that what adds to the pride and hope of knowledge-based start-ups, as well as large and well-known centers in the field, is the struggle being made under the heavy shadow of sanctions, that sanctions cannot suppress Iran's desire to be a forerunner.

He added in a Twitter message that today (Tuesday), the president hosted leading figures in the field of medicine and vaccine production; the field is now the scene of continuous efforts of the private sector, knowledge-based start-up companies, as well as large and well-known centers in this field.

Guests of the president spoke of their remarkable progresses; Developments that rely on effective government investment in vaccine-related infrastructure, as well as the dynamism and effectiveness of many knowledge-based companies that have started activities in recent years, Moezzi said.

What is most inspiring and promising is their honorable confidence in an effort on par with that of developed states in producing vaccine, the official reiterated.

