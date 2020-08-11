Iran rejects fake news on Us lifting anti-Iran sanctions

"According to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the US is obliged to lift all the sanctions that it has imposed on Iran by exiting the JCPOA," Mousavi said.

Mousavi dismissed the untrue claims as “fake news” that serves unknown goals.

Earlier on Tuesday, a news agency, citing an unknown source claimed that Germany and Britain — two signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — are opposed to Washington’s push to have the UN Security Council (UNSC) extend a UN arms embargo against Iran, which is slated to expire next month.

To resolve the differences over the issue, the source claimed, Germany, backed by Britain, has put forward an initiative under which the US would temporarily lift parts of the “non-targeted” anti-Iran sanctions, which have largely affected ordinary Iranians, in “a first step.”

2050**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish