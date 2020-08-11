Aug 11, 2020, 6:18 PM
Ex-US diplomat: Trump administration is sinking

New York, Aug 11, IRNA – Former US diplomat John Limbert said that the US President Donald Trump's ship is sinking and likened the resignation of Brian Hook (Trump's representative in Iran's affairs) to escape of mice from the sinking ship.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Limbert forecast collapse for Trump Administration, adding that neither Hook nor his successor Eliot Abrams will be able to have their dreams come true concerning toppling the Islamic Republic.

Limbert, who is a professor of political science in the US Navy Academy, while commenting on the resignation of Hook in the final months of Trump Administration said, "There is an idiom in English which says that the rats fleeing a sinking ship.

He went on to say that "I neither know Hook nor his boss (US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) a diplomat and I realize who is a diplomat and who is not. It is clear as the day for me that they are not diplomats."

