Ex-US diplomat: Trump administration is sinking

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Limbert forecast collapse for Trump Administration, adding that neither Hook nor his successor Eliot Abrams will be able to have their dreams come true concerning toppling the Islamic Republic.

Limbert, who is a professor of political science in the US Navy Academy, while commenting on the resignation of Hook in the final months of Trump Administration said, "There is an idiom in English which says that the rats fleeing a sinking ship.

He went on to say that "I neither know Hook nor his boss (US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) a diplomat and I realize who is a diplomat and who is not. It is clear as the day for me that they are not diplomats."

