PGCC must not follow US, Iran’s official says

Tehran, Aug 11, IRNA - Iran's Chief of Staff of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi on Tuesday said that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) must not follow the United States as the presence of the country in the region is illegitimate and brings insecurity and instability.

The diplomat made the remarks on Twitter in reaction to the statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) to extend the arms embargo on Iran, adding that preserving the security and maintaining the regional states' interests can be achieved through regional trust-building and cooperation.

The Council should not follow the United States, whose illegitimate presence in the region has brought nothing but insecurity and instability, he pointed out.

He underscored that the recent measure creates distrust, adding that the country will suffer from the most severe consequence.  

