Aug 11, 2020, 4:41 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 83903988
0 Persons

Tags

Iran set to supply oil at energy bourse

Iran set to supply oil at energy bourse

Tehran, August 11, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the Iranian government has a plan to supply oil in the energy bourse so that the traders can trade oil in the domestic market.

President Rouhani said that the outlines of the plan have been approved in a meeting of the high council of the economic coordination of the three branches of government.

He, however, noted that the plan has still to be finalized and its executive methods are yet to be determined by the government.

The Iranian president said that the government plan is aimed at controlling the existing liquidity and guiding it in a way so as to help the country's growth and fight against sanctions.   

He assured the Iranian people that the government will do its best to create stability in the country's economy and will spare no effort to protect the assets of the people.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 15 =