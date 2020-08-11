Iran set to supply oil at energy bourse

President Rouhani said that the outlines of the plan have been approved in a meeting of the high council of the economic coordination of the three branches of government.

He, however, noted that the plan has still to be finalized and its executive methods are yet to be determined by the government.

The Iranian president said that the government plan is aimed at controlling the existing liquidity and guiding it in a way so as to help the country's growth and fight against sanctions.

He assured the Iranian people that the government will do its best to create stability in the country's economy and will spare no effort to protect the assets of the people.

