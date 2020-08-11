China Professor calls for boosting Beijing-Tehran cultural ties

Speaking exclusively to IRNA on Tuesday, Fuye said that long record in diplomatic and political relations between China and Iran is also the best period of cooperation that can be a good experience for the next generations to enjoy enhanced relations between the two countries.

Along with politics and economy, culture and art are two important areas for fostering bilateral ties, Fuye, the Distinguished Professor of Arts Academy of China, noted.

Although the pandemic has made the world countries lessen level of relations, Iran's culture, art and handicrafts still have great potential to be introduced in China, the professor stated.

Before the Dec 2019 outbreak of coronavirus worldwide, active presence of the Iranian artists in different exhibitions beautifully showcased precious Iranian artifacts and handicrafts, he added.

The Chinese professor said that the Persian culture has always attracted the world attention.

He said that the Chinese artists are willing to foster ties with the Iranians in the post-coronavirus era and hosting the Iranian arts like before.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 20,245,000 people across the world and killed over 738,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 18,600.

