Envoy rejects effect of sanctions on Italy's cultural activities in Iran

Of course, sanctions are challenging, but could not create obstacles to hold [cultural] events and exhibitions, Perrone told IRNA in an interview.

Italy did all cultural activities it had planned to hold in Iran, the ambassador said.

Elaborating on measures taken by Italian Embassy in Tehran to strengthen longstanding relations, the ambassador said that many plans have been implemented in line with widening cultural cooperation.

Such longstanding relations indicate common identity, the ambassador added.

He noted that the two nations have deep mutual understanding rooted in rich civilization.

Italy has been active in Iran over the past years and had done many cultural activities in the areas of cinema, theater, architecture and archeology, said Perrone stressing that Rome will continue cooperation with Tehran.

He said that the Urban Art Units project was unveiled few months ago to be an opportunity for Italian and Iranian artists to work together to get knowledge about culture of one another.

At the same time, the Italian Embassy has planned to co-sponsor organizing an exhibition in future in cooperation with different Iranian partners.

He added that his embassy has focused on the greatness of Iranian architecture in the Italian magazine.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic which has created obstacles to many world events since its outbreak in December 2019, the ambassador said that the deadly virus changed times and places of some plans.

Meanwhile, Italian and Iranian artists continued cooperation through online programs, he said.

Turning to the issue of Rome-Tehran economic cooperation, the ambassador said Italy was Iran's number one trade partner in Europe for years, but today, it has stood at second place.

He noted that his country makes its all-out efforts to enhance economic relations once again.

Asked about the role of reporters and journalists in bilateral ties, Perrone said they can play an important role in establishment of sustainable relations between the two nations.

Further, he gave opinion about Iran, saying that Iran is a country with diverse culture and deep and rich civilization.

