Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 11

- Lebanon’s government resigns amid popular outrage over Beirut blast

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab has announced resignation of his government following a similar move by several ministers, and amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

- Zarif: Iran to adopt various methods to unblock frozen assets

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Iran will adopt different methods to release its frozen assets in other countries.

- Iran, Russia senior diplomats to hold webinar on Tuesday

Spokesperson Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova is to discuss issues of mutual interest with his Iranian counterpart in an online seminar on Tuesday instead of travelling to Iran which was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

- Zionist regime planning to destroy al-Aqsa: Palestinian leader

The Zionist regime is planning to raze the sacred al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds to the ground, the leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Raed Salah, has warned.

- Iraq, Kuwait confirm participation in Iran’s futsal tournament

According to the Iranian Football Federation, senior men’s national futsal teams of Iraq and Kuwait will participate in an international tournament on Kish Island.

- Official says taziehs can be performed despite pandemic

Iranian Association of Tazieh Managing Director Ebrahim Galledarzadeh has said that tazieh performances should not be halted and these ritual plays can be performed during Muharram observing health protocols despite the pandemic.

- Amir Ghalenoei resigns as Sepahan coach

Amir Ghalenoei stepped down as Sepahan football club coach after his team were eliminated from Iran’s Hazfi Cup on Monday.

- European insurers should pay compensation for Ukrainian plane crash: Iran

The chief of Iran’s Central Insurance Organization announced on Monday that the Ukrainian plane that was mistakenly downed near Tehran in early January had been insured by European insurers and therefore they should pay the compensation for the incident.

- Tehran forex market edges up

After a short-lived downturn a day earlier, major currencies climbed again on Monday with the dollar drawing closer to 220,000 rials at the end of trading session.

- Iran Gov’t reversal rattles share market

Tehran stocks took an unexpected drubbing Monday following reports that the government had a change of heart and was suspending share offers in four refineries via exchange-traded funds.

- Iran's daily Covid-19 update: 2,132 cases, 189 deaths

Iran reported an uptick in coronavirus cases and deaths on Monday, logging 2,132 infections and 189 deaths, according to data compiled by the Health Ministry.

