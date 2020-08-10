Iranian, Russian FM spokespersons to attend joint webinar on Tuesday

Speaking to IRNA, an official in Russian Foreign Ministry said that the webinar is to be screened by Russian Foreign Ministry website on Tuesday at 16:30 local time (15:00 Russian local time).

Iranian and Russian spokespersons are supposed to discuss information dissemination affairs.

Iranian and Russian foreign ministries enjoy good ties and Zakharova earlier told IRNA that she wants to visit Iran to talks with her Iranian counterpart but it seems that the outbreak of coronavirus postponed the trip.

Zakharova stated, "We have good communication with IRNA correspondents in Moscow."

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish