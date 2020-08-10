Aug 10, 2020, 8:47 PM
Iranian, Russian FM spokespersons to attend joint webinar on Tuesday

Moscow, Aug 10, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi and his Russian counterpart Maria Zakharova are scheduled to participate in a joint webinar on Tuesday to exchange views.

Speaking to IRNA, an official in Russian Foreign Ministry said that the webinar is to be screened by Russian Foreign Ministry website on Tuesday at 16:30 local time (15:00 Russian local time).

Iranian and Russian spokespersons are supposed to discuss information dissemination affairs.

Iranian and Russian foreign ministries enjoy good ties and Zakharova earlier told IRNA that she wants to visit Iran to talks with her Iranian counterpart but it seems that the outbreak of coronavirus postponed the trip.

Zakharova stated, "We have good communication with IRNA correspondents in Moscow."

