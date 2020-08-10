Envoy: UNSC rejects US' unilateralism

"At the #UNSC, the US is actively resorting to Iran-phobia & coercion to gain support for its unlawful anti-2231 resolution, illegally seeking to extend an arms embargo on Iran," Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"The Council must reject bullying & unilateralism—again—as it did when US first introduced its draft," he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran's arms embargo based on Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia and China as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made it clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish