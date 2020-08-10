Vaezi: UNSC members are subject to big test

The members of the Security Council are subject to a major test to demonstrate their independence of voting and to react negatively against the US’ regime's pressures to impose its will on Iran and violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the collapse of Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Earlier in a separate message, Vaezi said recent moves by the US officials to impose their will on members of the Security Council violate not only the most basic rules of the international community, but also is an insult to the independence of their vote and political will.

9376**2050

