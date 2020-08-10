Zarif terms JCPOA as product of negative-sum to positive-sum transmission

Delivering live lecture via the account of Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies on Instagram social networking service, he termed Iran’s initiative “Dialogue among Civilizations” introduced by Iran many years ago as an example of the positive-sum approach.

Some 18 prominent figures published a book in 2001 to praise the initiative, he underscored.

Also, the high-profile diplomat sympathized with Lebanese people over the August 4 Beirut explosion.

