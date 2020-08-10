Iran’s FM outlines views on power shifts of Transitional Period live on Instagram

The live talk is now being broadcast through the Instagram account of Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies.

Rivalry zero-sum game has brought insecurity to the world, the diplomat said.

The game has impeded the creation of peace and security in the globe over the last decades, he further noted.

The zero-sum approach has led to the negative-sum approach among the states, Zarif noted.

While Iran put forward the initiative called "Dialogue Among Civilizations" many years ago, the international bodies have relied on the old paradigms, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif termed Daesh as the product of invasion and occupation.

He pointed out that the United States has securitized the issues to take the advantage of its military superiority.

Zarif delivered lectures on ‘The World in Transition’ and “Characteristics of Transitional Period" in his first and second webinars, respectively.

In the first talk, Zarif said that some governments want to define the new discipline to the world in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, noting that the new world order will no longer be completely western.

In the second lecture, the professor stated that miscalculations carried out by superpowers have led to the disastrous consequences in the world.

