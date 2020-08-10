Consecutive changes in US administration of no importance for Iran: Spox

Mousavi made the remarks at his weekly press conference on Monday while commenting on resignation of the US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook.

He said it is only natural for a team that is nearing its eventual failure to change players.

The spokesman cited the US attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran, and said the arms sanctions are more a threat to the UN Security Council's legal mechanism than to Iran.

He further cautioned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against the US plot, noting that Washington aims to destroy the United Nations Security Council.

Asked to comment about the claim that Iran may interfere in the US presidential elections, the spokesman said Tehran is indifferent about who will take office at the White House, so Iran neither meddles nor even cares about the result of the US election.

However, he said, if they (US officials) have such a feeling, it indicates how great and powerful is in their minds.

Iran does not pay attention to the US political trends and parties, but, monitors their behavior towards the Islamic Republic, he added.

Referring to SMS (short message service) sent by the US officials to some Iranian citizens, Mousavi said the context of those messages are groundless, but the fact is that such a move violated rights of the citizens.

It also showed that the US code of conduct with Iranian nation is out-of-date, Mousavi said.

Elsewhere, he elaborated on a rumor about seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Pakistan, and said that no official source has confirmed the issue yet, but the country is following up the case through collecting information.

He also referred to release of 400 Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails, saying that Iran welcomes any kind of peace process in Afghanistan which would help inter-Afghan talks and bring about peace to Afghanistan.

Elaborating on the letter sent to the United Nations by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) urging the international body to extend arms embargo on Iran, the spokesman said some member countries have not been informed of the context of the letter.

Mousavi went on to say that Iran believes that the letter is not agreed to by all PGCC members.

Addressing those countries which express concern over lifting of arms embargo on Iran in October, the diplomat said this is Iran which should be concerned about "your measures" that are dangerous because "you have turned the region into a stockpile of weapons."

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish