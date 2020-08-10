Iranian, Indian universities sign MoU

Chancellor of the Persian Gulf University Abdol Majid Mosleh said the MoU envisaged exchange of professors and students in bachelor's and higher levels, library, internship, academic activities, research cooperation and co-sponsoring international scientific events.

The MoU was signed by representative of Persian Gulf University Arash Khosravi and Sheetal Khanka from Indian University of Petroleum and Energy Studies.

The MoU makes the two universities take advantage of their brands in various processes.

Considering the critical period of coronavirus pandemic, both sides will hold internship courses online, Mosleh said, adding that both universities will cooperate in holding Biennial Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Conference (OGPC 2020).

Persian Gulf University is a university in Bushehr Province of Iran. Established in 1991 as Bushehr University, the university has seven faculties, offering bachelor's degrees in 24 courses of study, and master's degrees in 33 courses of study and PhD degrees in three fields of research studies.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish