Maku FTZ has advanced infrastructure to boost trade with neighboring states

Maku Free Trade and Economic Zone was established in order to ease trade exchange with the neighboring states, he said.

The infrastructure of the Free Trade Zone has undergone major development to boost capacity for economic development, foreign investment and increasing public income, creating jobs, regulating labor and goods market, active presence in global and regional markets, offering public services - airport and setting up manufacturing units to produce industrial and technological goods.

Abdolrahimi made the remarks in a press conference that Maku Free Trade and Economic Zone.

With effective engagement and the use of technology and knowledge, we can achieve great success in boosting trade relations with the neighboring states and investment in the manufacturing sector.

The CEO of Maku Free Trade and Economic Zone noted that the logistics and transportation, agriculture , livestock and fishery , mining and mineral industry and industry along with natural tourism form the agenda for the economic development of the region .

Maku Free Trade and Industrial Zone is Iran’s largest and the world’s second largest free trade zone that opened in 2011.

It has 140 kilometers of common border with Azerbaijan Republic and 130 kilometers common border with Turkey.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish