Iran slams moves to use Beirut blast as tool for political aims

Through foreign provocation, some in Lebanon are pursuing political goals, Abbas Mousavi told reporters at his weekly press briefing on Monday.

Some 160 people died and about 6,000 others were injured on August 4 Massive explosion at a warehouse in Beirut port keeping ammonium-nitrate.

Iran stood by the Lebanese nation and government from the outset of the occurrence of the human tragedy, Mousavi said, underlining that the aspects of the tragedy is under examination.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks over the phone with his Lebanese counterpart and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued an order to help the stricken nation, said the spokesman, noting that Iran has sent 95 tons of emergency medical supplies to Lebanon.

Iran will continue to dispatch of aid, he added.

If some want to show themselves as supporters of the Lebanese people, they should first be honest and lift sanctions imposed on the Lebanese nation and government, Mousavi stressed.

Surely, the Lebanese nation with the help of their resistance can breeze through the current situation, the spokesman stated.

