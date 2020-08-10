Aug 10, 2020, 11:22 AM
Journalist ID: 2053
News Code: 83902164
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian ambassador rules out alleged seizure of ship in Pakistan

Iranian ambassador rules out alleged seizure of ship in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 10, IRNA -- The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, in response to local media reports about alleged seizure of an Iranian ship at the port of Karachi said the embassy has not received any official report from the Pakistani authorities in this regard.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini responding to a question of IRNA reporter on Monday said that even no Iranian agency has confirmed seizure of Iranian ship in Pakistan.

He added that Pakistani media also alleged that oil had been smuggled from Iran through the ship, a claim which needs to be thoroughly investigated by technical experts.

He said the reports are silent about the identity of the owner of the ship and to which country does the boat belong.

No Pakistani official has spoken on the matter yet.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 8 =