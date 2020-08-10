Iranian ambassador rules out alleged seizure of ship in Pakistan

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini responding to a question of IRNA reporter on Monday said that even no Iranian agency has confirmed seizure of Iranian ship in Pakistan.

He added that Pakistani media also alleged that oil had been smuggled from Iran through the ship, a claim which needs to be thoroughly investigated by technical experts.

He said the reports are silent about the identity of the owner of the ship and to which country does the boat belong.

No Pakistani official has spoken on the matter yet.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish